PSNI renew appeal for information over shots fired at Bogside bonfire in Londonderry

Detectives investigating a report that shots were fired during a bonfire in the Bogside in Londonderry last month have renewed their appeal for information.

By Philip Bradfield
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 11:17 am

The incident is reported to have occurred in the area of Meenan Square on 15 August, at around 11.20pm.

Detective Inspector Clara Heaton said: “We know there was a significant number of people in the area at the time.

“As our enquiries are ongoing, I want to appeal to anyone with mobile phone videos, CCTV footage, dash-cam footage, photos of the incident or anyone with information, to get in touch with us.”

The number to call with information is call 101, quoting reference number 2217 of 15/08/22. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/