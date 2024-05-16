PSNI report man in sixties died following road traffic collision near Clough in Co Antrim this morning
and live on Freeview channel 276
The collision happened in the Springmount Road area of Clough village, north of Ballymena.
Inspector Adair said: “At around 10:15am, it was reported that a blue Citroen Berlingo was involved. The man, who was the driver, sadly passed away at the scene and a female passenger in the vehicle was not believed to be seriously injured.
“The Springmount Road was closed following the collision but has reopened.
“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances and police would appeal to anyone with any information to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 461 16/05/24.”