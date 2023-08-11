News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message

PSNI risk assessment group set up after staff list data breach receives more than 600 referrals

A group set up by the PSNI for those concerned about risk has had more than 600 referrals, the chief constable said.
By Rebecca Black, PA
Published 11th Aug 2023, 07:31 BST- 2 min read
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 07:38 BST

It follows an “industrial scale breach of data” this week which saw some details of around 10,000 officers and staff published online for a number of hours.

Simon Byrne said the Threat Management Assessment Group was set up to look at real-time concerns about risk since the breach on Tuesday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is designed to triage the level of risk they perceive the person to be facing, and offer them advice.

Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Chief Constable Simon Byrne arrives for an emergency meeting of the Northern Ireland Policing Board at James House in Belfast, following a data breach. Thousands of serving officers and civilian staff had their personal and employment data compromised. Picture: Liam McBurney/PA WirePolice Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Chief Constable Simon Byrne arrives for an emergency meeting of the Northern Ireland Policing Board at James House in Belfast, following a data breach. Thousands of serving officers and civilian staff had their personal and employment data compromised. Picture: Liam McBurney/PA Wire
Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Chief Constable Simon Byrne arrives for an emergency meeting of the Northern Ireland Policing Board at James House in Belfast, following a data breach. Thousands of serving officers and civilian staff had their personal and employment data compromised. Picture: Liam McBurney/PA Wire
Most Popular

He said it has had more than 500 referrals but no one has been moved from their home.

“We have not yet redeployed anybody, for example, from their home, we’re taking steps this afternoon to reassess in some cases, which I won’t go into for operational reasons, whether we need to redeploy some specialist officers away from the usual place of work to a new location,” he said.

UUP MLA Mike Nesbitt, who sits on the Northern Ireland Policing Board, said he is concerned about the capacity of police to give urgent individual risk assessments to 10,000 officers and staff.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He also contended that some officers have lost confidence in the PSNI over the breach.

“It’s clear they’re going to have to triage, and what they’re saying is they’re going to be reactive so that if somebody puts their hand up and says ‘am I in danger’, they’ll give them that risk assessment,” he said.

“But I have been contacted over the last couple of days by officers who say, ‘I think I’m at risk but I’m not going anywhere near my line manager because I’ve lost all confidence in the PSNI’, and that I think is a huge problem.”