PSNI security alert Newry: Homes evacuated in Drumgullion Avenue area

Homes in Newry have been evacuated while police deal with a security alert.
By Philip Bradfield
Published 1st Jan 2024, 17:07 GMT
Updated 1st Jan 2024, 17:10 GMT
Police said they are currently at the scene of a security alert in the Drumgullion Avenue area of Newry this afternoon, Monday 1 January.

The statement was released about 5pm.

Police said a number of homes have been evacuated and asked road users to avoid the area at this time.

An update will be issued in due course.