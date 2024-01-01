PSNI security alert Newry: Homes evacuated in Drumgullion Avenue area
Homes in Newry have been evacuated while police deal with a security alert.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police said they are currently at the scene of a security alert in the Drumgullion Avenue area of Newry this afternoon, Monday 1 January.
The statement was released about 5pm.
Police said a number of homes have been evacuated and asked road users to avoid the area at this time.
An update will be issued in due course.