PSNI seize £444,728 and make arrests in a largescale national effort to tackle fraud

Detectives from the PSNI’s Economic Crime Unit have taken part in a largescale national effort to tackle fraud known as Operation Henhouse.

The campaign is coordinated by the National Economic Crime Centre and City of London Police, and involves the collective efforts of police forces and partner agencies right across the UK.

And during the two-month-long intensified period of action, over January and February, the Police Service of Northern Ireland:

‘ Seized £444,728 under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002

Cash seized from a bag at Belfast International Airport

‘ Engaged with 42 victims of fraud

‘ Conducted two searches under warrant, one in London and one in Northern Ireland. Several items, including documentation and electronic equipment, were seized for further examination.

‘ Made four arrests

‘ Charged two people to court for fraud and money laundering offences, and released two people on bail to allow for further enquiries

‘ Sent four files to the Public Prosecution Service for consideration in respect of fraud and money laundering offences

Detective Chief Inspector Uel Boyd, from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Economic Crime Unit, said: “Our fraud investigations are ongoing all year long, and our work doesn’t end with the culmination of Op Henhouse.

“Importantly, however, by focusing on an intensified period of activity, this campaign puts the serious issue of fraud firmly in the spotlight.

"It highlights our concerted efforts to tackle and disrupt the activities of criminals, not just here in Northern Ireland, but throughout the UK.

“Money Laundering, shell company fraud, investment fraud and courier fraud are priorities for our Economic Crime Unit.

"And, with the collective efforts of a number of Police Service teams and partner agencies, we will continue to work tirelessly to crackdown on fraudulent activities.

“We also rely upon the support of members of the public, and I’m keen to take every opportunity to ask you, if you have any information or concerns, to please speak to us. You can call us on 101 or contact, with total anonymity, the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Throughout the UK as a whole, police forces, backed by partner agencies, made 422 arrests and seized cash and assets worth £7.5m.

This activity was supported by Operation Henhouse, a National Economic Crime Centre initiative, which is managed in partnership with City of London Police’s Lead Force Operations Room to provide funding to allow forces to undertake additional operational activity against fraudsters.

The activity supports the national Stop! Think Fraud campaign.