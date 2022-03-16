PSNI tell St Patrick’s Day revellers: Holylands is not a party zone!
The PSNI has issued a statement warning St Patrick’s Day partygoers to avoid congregating en masse in Belfast’s Holylands district
There will be a number of events leading to road closures throughout the day tomorrow.
Runners taking part in the SPAR Craic 10K will leave Belfast City Hall at 9am, finishing in Ormeau Park.
In addition, from midday through to 2pm traffic disruption can be expected as the St Patrick’s Day carnival parade gets ready to leave from City Hall, before traveling along Chichester Street and Victoria Street, into High Street and Donegall Street, finishing near Writers Square.
Chief Inspector Gavin Kirkpatrick said in a statement: “As we have seen previously, overindulgence in alcohol has led some people to act in a way they would never do when sober.
“This can lead to assaults, damage to property and annoyance to others. This behaviour will not be tolerated.
“Alongside our colleagues from Belfast City Council, Queen’s University Belfast and the University of Ulster, the Belfast Met and local schools, we have again been working hard to highlight that the Holyland area of south Belfast is a residential area – NOT a party or nightlife destination.
“Our message to young people is to celebrate the holiday away from the residential streets of the Holyland area, for their own safety but also to protect local residents who are feeling particularly vulnerable as this St Patrick’s Day approaches.
“Parents and guardians should know where their young people are going and if they are planning to celebrate St Patrick’s Day in Belfast that they only attend officially organised events and stay away from the Holyland area.”
The Holylands is a warren of terraced streets between the Botanic area of south Belfast and the lower Ormeau Road.
It has long been heavily populated with students, as well as Romanian and other migrant families.
