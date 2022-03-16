PSNI tell St Patrick’s Day revellers: Holylands is not a party zone!

There will be a number of events leading to road closures throughout the day tomorrow.

Runners taking part in the SPAR Craic 10K will leave Belfast City Hall at 9am, finishing in Ormeau Park.

In addition, from midday through to 2pm traffic disruption can be expected as the St Patrick’s Day carnival parade gets ready to leave from City Hall, before traveling along Chichester Street and Victoria Street, into High Street and Donegall Street, finishing near Writers Square.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 17-03-2009: Up to 12 people have been arrested during disturbances in south Belfast. Police were called at about 1500 GMT to Carmel Street in the Holylands area where a car had been vandalised. Hundreds of St Patrick's Day house parties in the area had spilled out on the streets, and a small minority threw cans and bottles at police.

Chief Inspector Gavin Kirkpatrick said in a statement: “As we have seen previously, overindulgence in alcohol has led some people to act in a way they would never do when sober.

“This can lead to assaults, damage to property and annoyance to others. This behaviour will not be tolerated.

“Alongside our colleagues from Belfast City Council, Queen’s University Belfast and the University of Ulster, the Belfast Met and local schools, we have again been working hard to highlight that the Holyland area of south Belfast is a residential area – NOT a party or nightlife destination.

“Our message to young people is to celebrate the holiday away from the residential streets of the Holyland area, for their own safety but also to protect local residents who are feeling particularly vulnerable as this St Patrick’s Day approaches.

17th March 2021 Police patrolling the Holylands area of south Belfast. The area is normally a place where students get together to celebrate St Patrickâ€TMs Day. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic students have been advised to stay away and not get together in large parties. Picture by Kelvin Boyes / PressEye

“Parents and guardians should know where their young people are going and if they are planning to celebrate St Patrick’s Day in Belfast that they only attend officially organised events and stay away from the Holyland area.”

The Holylands is a warren of terraced streets between the Botanic area of south Belfast and the lower Ormeau Road.

It has long been heavily populated with students, as well as Romanian and other migrant families.

It is also overwhelmingly dominated by Catholic students – see here: Whopping 94.2% of students in Holylands are Catholic – with sectarian divide branded ‘depressing’More from this reporter:

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptionsnow to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.