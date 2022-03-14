Top Orangeman and Twaddell protestor George Chittick dies: ‘Men of his ilk are hard to find today’

So says the most senior Orangeman in Belfast Spencer Beattie, on the passing of former County Grand Master George Chittick, a longstanding veteran of the city’s loyal fraternity.

Mr Chittick’s death was announced yesterday evening by the institution; he had been ill for some time.

He had been County Grand Master from 2013 to 2018, throughout a turbulent time for Orangeism in the city, largely due to the standoff at Twaddell Avenue.

George Chittick, County Grand Master Belfast, at the Field at Barnetts Park, July 12 2016. Picture by Ben Lowry

Tom Haire, who served as Belfast County Grand Master from 2010 to 2012, as Mr Chittick’s immediate predecessor, said he had lost his wife Ann many years ago, but has a daughter (Pamela) and son (Darren) – the latter of whom lives in London now

Mr Haire (a DUP councillor and the city’s current deputy lord mayor) added that he had originally hailed from the loyalist Sandy Row district in the city’s south, and formerly worked as a road repairman.

He continued: “I was always very much pro-Orange, and was a good historian.

“He was a good guy – dependable. It’s a loss to the Orange Order in general, and in Belfast in particular – and not forgetting Sandy Row.

“He was a character. – he’ll be sadly missed.

“His knowledge was immense on the history of Belfast, and Orangeism.”

Mr Chittick handed over the Grand Mastership to Spencer Beattie, who remains County Grand Master to day.

He told the News Letter last night that he had been a regular fixture at the Twaddell loyalist encampment in north-west Belfast.

Pictured is George Chittick during the 1000th day parade held at Twaddell in North Belfast on April 07, 2016

The demonstration was very much “his baby,” he said.

“He was very supportive of the brethren and cause up there – he rarely missed it.

“It’s a sad loss to the Orange institution in Belfast – and the whole Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland in general.

“He was a stalwart of the institution for a long time and known throughout Belfast and beyond for his principles.

“He loved his culture, and everything to do with the Orange Order.

“Men of his ilk are hard to find today.

“He always had a kind word to say about everyone, and tried to help people in all walks of life.”

He believes that the funeral is likely to be at noon on Monday at Lowe Presbyterian Church in the Finaghy district of south Belfast, where he worshipped – although this is only provisional, and anyone wishing to attend is advised to check back later in the week in case these plans change.

