PSNI 'thank everyone impacted for their patience and co-operation' after suspicious object at east Belfast GAA grounds declared a hoax

By Gemma Murray
Published 19th Sep 2024, 08:15 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2024, 08:28 BST
A security alert in east Belfast has ended following the discovery of a suspicious object on Wednesday 18th September, which has been examined and declared a hoax.
The alert began after a report was made to police shortly after 1.15pm on Wednesday afternoon of a suspicious object in the Church Road area.

A public safety operation was implemented, which involved closing Church Road between Manse Road and the Ballygowan Road.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 18/09/2024 Police are currently at the scene of a security alert following the discovery of a suspicious object at playing fields in the Church Road area of east Belfast.

Ammunition Technical Officers attended and examinations were carried out on the object, which has now been declared a hoax and taken away for further forensic examination.

Church Road has fully re-opened.

Inspector David McKinley said: “We understand the disruption this incident caused and I want to thank everyone impacted for their patience and co-operation while the scene was made safe.

“An investigation is underway and I would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this incident to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 764 18/09/24."

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/