A security alert in east Belfast has ended following the discovery of a suspicious object on Wednesday 18th September, which has been examined and declared a hoax.

The alert began after a report was made to police shortly after 1.15pm on Wednesday afternoon of a suspicious object in the Church Road area.

A public safety operation was implemented, which involved closing Church Road between Manse Road and the Ballygowan Road.

Ammunition Technical Officers attended and examinations were carried out on the object, which has now been declared a hoax and taken away for further forensic examination.

Church Road has fully re-opened.

Inspector David McKinley said: “We understand the disruption this incident caused and I want to thank everyone impacted for their patience and co-operation while the scene was made safe.

“An investigation is underway and I would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this incident to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 764 18/09/24."