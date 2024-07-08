Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A DUP Councillor has slammed ‘sectarian graffiti’ which he said has been daubed overnight on a gable wall in Dundrum, Co Down.

In a statement, Newry Mourne and Down DUP Councillor Alan Lewis, slammed those responsible for raising community tensions in Dundrum overnight (Sunday) and claimed that “two flags were ripped from homes and ‘Up the Ra’ painted along a gable wall at De Courcey Way, Dundrum”.

The local Councillor said: “Flags removed and sectarian slogan painted on wall adjacent to a bonfire site, we must not allow those who seek to wreck community relations win.

DUP councillor Alan Lewis standing alongside graffiti in Dundrum

"Nobody wants this type of behaviour, it’s intimidation, threatening and those behind it will achieve nothing”.

He added that for years in Dundrum “the 11th night bonfire has been a non issue, through local engagement and working alongside PCSP, NIHE & Police, most of the issues have been successfully resolved”.

"There is no space for this type of threatening behaviour,” he added.

"It is not acceptable.

"The community do not want it, these people are plastic Provos who wish they were living in years gone by.

"The community has dealt with much worse over the years, this latest attack is shocking but unfortunately not surprising”.

Mr Lewis said that “the people of Dundrum respectfully and without incident celebrate the marching season, flags are removed after the festivities at the end of August, the green is returned to normal after the bonfire, there is no attempt to “take over” where is the shared society which we have now apparently been gifted?”

"Is this what happens when republicans gain a higher percentage of support?,” he added.

He said he has spoken with the PSNI and Northern Ireland Housing Executive as ‘home owners living along the row are very shaken, upset and rightly feel victimised’.

“I’d appeal to those who sneak around in the dead of night, to wise up, grow up, if they want to make a positive contribution to their community then come see me, lift the phone, don’t be cowards hiding behind a tin of spray paint,” he added.

In a statement a PSNI spokesman said: “Police are investigating a report of criminal damage on wall in Dundrum.

"A report was received on Monday morning, 8th July that graffiti had been sprayed on a wall.

"Also, it had been reported that two flags had been taken down and found in a hedge.

"Enquiries into the incident, which is being treated as a hate crime, are ongoing.

"Anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area or who has any information which could assist is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 604 08/07/24.