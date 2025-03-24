PSNI treating threatening email sent to nine schools in Northern Ireland today as a hoax

Police investigating the circumstances of a threatening email sent to nine schools in Northern Ireland today, Monday 24 March, causing some of them to close are, at this time, treating the matter as a hoax.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police received reports from three schools in Strabane, three schools in Ballycastle and three schools in Enniskillen this morning that they had received an email during the early hours of today.

Officers were immediately deployed to each school to engage with staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Checks have not, at this time, resulted in anything untoward at any of the schools. Based on enquiries and information to date, police are treating this as a hoax.

Enquiries are continuing.

Three schools in Enniskillen who received the email stayed open while the schools in Ballycastle and three in Strabane closed.

Stormont Education Minister Paul Givan condemned the disruption, and welcomed what he termed the “speedy response from the PSNI”.

The PSNI said they were investigating the circumstances of the threatening email which was sent to nine schools on Monday, and are “at this time, treating the matter as a hoax”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

General views Strabane Controlled Primary School

Chief Superintendent Gillian Kearney said: "We take incidents of this nature very seriously and we understand the concern in the community, not to mention the disruption it has caused in each of the school communities and for students and parents.

"Thank you to each of the schools for their assistance with our enquiries to date.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and we will continue to liaise with each of the schools impacted to provide reassurance.

"We urge everyone, in the meantime, to be vigilant and report anything suspicious to police immediately by calling 101, or 999 in an emergency."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Strabane academy

News about the alerts and subsequent school closures were posted on social media.

And earlier when asked for a comment about the security alerts, a PSNI spokesman said: “Police received reports today, Monday 24 March, of an email sent to a number of schools in Enniskillen, Strabane and Ballycastle.

"As a result of this email, police are conducting enquiries, and liaising with the schools in question and also with the Metropolitan Police in London”.

Strabane Academy said in a post on Facebook that a text had been sent to parents and guardians and that it would provide an update with more information "as soon as possible".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An investigation has been launched by police after a number of schools in Northern Ireland closed on Monday after an email was circulated. Five schools in Ballycastle in County Antrim and two schools in Strabane in County Tyrone said they would not open on Monday. The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said it received reports of an email sent to a number of schools in Enniskillen, Strabane and Ballycastle, which the two Strabane schools and two of the Ballycastle schools confirmed they had received.

Strabane Primary School also said on social media, external that it was closed on Monday.

Ballycastle High School, Cross and Passion College, Ballycastle Integrated Primary School, St Patrick's & St Brigid's Primary School and Gaelscoil An Chaistil - which are all in Ballycastle - also closed.

Erne Integrated College in Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, said it received an alert about security on Monday morning but the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) attended and investigated and the school remained open.

DUP Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA Deborah Erskine said it had been a “scary incident” for those who work at the schools affected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a Facebook post, she said: “Early this morning I was in touch with the local police regarding the despicable emails sent to schools in this area.

“Sadly the individual behind it sought to cause havoc across many schools in NI and elsewhere.

classroom

“This would have been a very scary incident to occur for the school leadership and the staff.”

TUV leader and North Antrim MP Jim Allister said on X: “Appalling to see NI schools closed because of a security threat, including Cross & Passion College in Ballycastle in North Antrim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I trust the police get on top of this situation quickly and that concerns of parents, staff and pupils can be allayed.”

In a social media post, DUP MLA Gary Middleton said: “Concerning that schools across NI have been affected by a security threat.

“An update from the PSNI and Education Authority is due to be issued shortly.”

A spokesperson for the Education Authority said it was aware of reports of an email sent to schools.

The spokesperson added: “PSNI are conducting inquiries and it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage.”