PSNI warning of dangers of 'bargain' counterfeit goods this Christmas - funding paramilitaries and organised crime gangs into drugs dealing, money laundering and human trafficking
The PSNI has issued a stark warning not to be taken in by often dangerous counterfeit goods in the run up to Christmas.
The caution comes in when seasonal shoppers may be tempted by a supposed ‘bargain’ police said.
The message comes as part of Operation Season’s Greetings, which delivers an all-encompassing safety message – from safe shopping to safety in the home.
Detective Inspector Tom Phillips, who chairs the Intellectual Property Crime Sub Group of the Organised Crime Task Force, said: “Criminals will attempt to copy anything – from clothing and trainers to tobacco, electronic items and jewellery.
"Some consumers may unwittingly buy counterfeit goods, while others – pleased to have snatched an affordable designer replica – will be unaware of the implications.
“The reality is that proceeds from the sale of counterfeit goods often fund serious organised crime, such as drug dealing, money laundering and human trafficking.
"To put it plainly, the purchase of counterfeit goods helps to line the pockets of criminals and paramilitaries.
“I’m also asking you to stop for a second and think about where these products come from in the first place. The answer is that the majority of fake goods are produced in sweatshops – factories with horrific conditions, and where vulnerable workers get paid a pittance."
· A survey in September 2020 showed 29% of UK consumers have purchased a counterfeit item, with 17% doing so frequently.
· In the UK, the illicit trade of goods accounts for £9 billion in lost revenue, up to 84,000 fewer jobs and £4 billion in unpaid tax.
· The value of global Intellectual Property Crime is valued at £2.5 trillion (2019);
· The loss to UK designers over a five year period is valued at £8.7 million;
· 98% of counterfeit electronic items are considered extremely dangerous.
Detective Inspector Phillips continued: “There are also significant health and safety risks associated with counterfeit goods. Whether skincare, electrical items or children’s costumes – these items don’t undergo the testing and quality control that genuine items do.
"A counterfeit children’s costume, for example, won’t have the necessary safety-release mechanism, and a counterfeit phone charger won’t be up to fire safety standards."
He appealed for information on counterfeit goods via tel 101 or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.