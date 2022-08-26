PSNI’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force seizes cash, tobacco and cigarettes

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Inspector Corrigan said: “Three searches were carried out in the Forthriver Park area earlier. A fish and chip van was seized along with cash, approximately 8 kilograms of tobacco and more than 5000 cigarettes.

“We, along with our partner organisations, remain committed to tackling all forms of organised criminality and we will continue to pursue those groups who seek to make a living from crime.

“I’m keen to thank local people for their continued support, and would encourage anyone with information, or concerns, to contact us on 101. Information can also be provided, anonymously, to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The PSNI did not name any specific paramilitary group linked to the operation.