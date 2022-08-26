PSNI’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force seizes cash, tobacco and cigarettes
Officers from the PSNI Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF), working with HM Revenue & Customs, have seized cash, tobacco and a fast-food trailer during proactive searches in north Belfast this morning.
Detective Inspector Corrigan said: “Three searches were carried out in the Forthriver Park area earlier. A fish and chip van was seized along with cash, approximately 8 kilograms of tobacco and more than 5000 cigarettes.
“We, along with our partner organisations, remain committed to tackling all forms of organised criminality and we will continue to pursue those groups who seek to make a living from crime.
“I’m keen to thank local people for their continued support, and would encourage anyone with information, or concerns, to contact us on 101. Information can also be provided, anonymously, to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
The PSNI did not name any specific paramilitary group linked to the operation.
The Paramilitary Crime Task Force is a multi-agency task force set up in Northern Ireland to protect communities by tackling all forms of criminality linked to paramilitarism. It consists of the Police Service of Northern Ireland, the National Crime Agency and HM Revenue & Customs.