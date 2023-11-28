Public asked not to approach handcuffed man who was arrested yesterday for criminal damage and assaulting an officer - appeal made for him to hand himself in
and live on Freeview channel 276
Mr Farry absconded from police custody at approximately 6.50pm yesterday evening, (Monday 27th November), while being dealt with for a medical issue.
Inspector Brown said: “Duane Farry was arrested earlier today on suspicion of a number of offences including criminal damage and assault on police.
“He is described as approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall, of thin build, with blonde hair and multiple tattoos to both arms. He was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and white t-shirt, and was handcuffed to the front.
“He was last seen in the Irvinestown Road area of Enniskillen.
“We are advising the public to not approach this man but to call 999 immediately if seen.
“Police would also appeal directly to Duane hand himself in.
“I want to reassure the local community that we have deployed all necessary resources as we work to locate Mr Farry.”
Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.