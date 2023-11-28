Police are appealing to anyone with information on 34-year-old Duane Farry, currently missing from the Enniskillen area, to contact them.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mr Farry absconded from police custody at approximately 6.50pm yesterday evening, (Monday 27th November), while being dealt with for a medical issue.

Inspector Brown said: “Duane Farry was arrested earlier today on suspicion of a number of offences including criminal damage and assault on police.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He is described as approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall, of thin build, with blonde hair and multiple tattoos to both arms. He was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and white t-shirt, and was handcuffed to the front.

“He was last seen in the Irvinestown Road area of Enniskillen.

“We are advising the public to not approach this man but to call 999 immediately if seen.

“Police would also appeal directly to Duane hand himself in.

A man in handcuffs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to reassure the local community that we have deployed all necessary resources as we work to locate Mr Farry.”