Public speak out after this terrified dog was dumped from a car on Saturday and is "missing his owner very much"
A post on Police Antrim & Newtownabbey social media page says that officers ‘received a report late on Saturday 1st June 2024 that a dog had been dumped from a black car in the Whitehouse Park area of Newtownabbey.
They say that the dog which is pictured below "is currently safe and well with Police”.
“He is very friendly, seems to be well looked after and was missing his owner very much,” says the post.
"We are concerned this dog may have been stolen from a loving family and subsequently dumped.
“If you recognise this dog or believe you know who he belongs to please get in contact by phoning 101 and quoting serial number 2137 of 01/06/24.”
The public have spoken out on the post venting fury at those responsible.
One said:
- “People who do this should be ashamed of themselves. The poor darlin did not deserved to be dumped”
- "Who would ever do this.. I've been up all night sitting with 1 of my dogs because she's sick and people just throw this poor baby away..
- "That poor wee pet, Heavier sentencing and name and shame them. And never let them have a dog again. Fed up with this country and its law on animal welfare . We all need to speak up for our animals they have no voice. unfortunately this poor dog probably used to breed and served its purpose probably chained up in a shed.
- "Humans can be so cruel, why if they don’t want this wee pet hand it into a centre to be rehomed, this poor dog has done nothing to deserve this I’m sure.
- “Absolutely SHAMEFUL.
Look at his wee face innocent, pure we soul, dogs just want to love and deserve to be loved. Hope he finds a loving home I’m sure he will”
"Poor pet , no words for evil people that wee dog has feelings people get away to easy with doing this to animals. Throw them in a cell if their caught leave them see how they like it disgusting humans”