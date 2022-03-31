Rathcoole murder: Killing of Roy Reynolds ‘has left a huge void’ says family

Roy Reynolds

Mr Reynolds was thought to have been murdered in Rathcoole and an attempt was made to dispose of his body at a reservoir in Woodburn Forest, in the hills above Carrickfergus.

The statement came via Newtownabbey UUP councillor Robert Foster.

It reads: “The loss of Roy on Monday has left a huge void in our lives and we cannot come to terms with his murder.

“Our priority now is to stay strong and support one another, as we all attempt to come to terms with the dreadful events of Monday.

“The family would ask that the media afford us privacy at this time and refrain from re-traumatising the family via articles and stories surrounding Roy’s murder, which are causing even further misery to a family that is already going through hell.

“We urge anyone who has any information, no matter how small it may seem, to contact the PSNI or Crimestoppers.

“This would be greatly appreciated by the family as we prepare to bury Roy, who was a much loved father, grandfather, brother and friend.

“All we are asking from media outlets is some space and peace to help us bury Roy with dignity.

“We will not be making any further comment.”

