Rectifiying system that led to 'monumental' PSNI data blunder requires significant investment: Police Federation

​Improving procedures and data handling following the”monumental” security blunder earlier this year will require significant financial investment, the police federation (PFNI) has said.

Police Federation NI chair Liam Kelly. Photo: PA

In his initial reaction to the independent review report, chair Liam Kelly said the police federation will study the recommendations carefully.

“The breach was monumental and caused massive upheaval with some officers and staff feeling their personal safety and security had been compromised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We will subject this report to detailed scrutiny and examine the recommendations that are made,” he said.

“The cost implications of fixing deficiencies, building resilience and necessary firewalls will cost millions of pounds.

"The figure was estimated to be in the region of £40 million, according to Temporary Deputy Chief Constable Todd when he appeared before the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee in September 2023. Incorporating potential damages and fines inflated this figure by around another £200 million.”

Mr Kelly said the existing deficit in the policing budget makes it impossible for the costs arising from the data breach to be absorbed by the PSNI, and added: “Therefore, it is imperative the United Kingdom Government expeditiously allocates the required significant additional funding to enable the implementation of the recommendations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Ministers cannot walk away from their responsibilities or give the tiresome and lame excuse that as policing is a devolved matter, solutions and funding will have to come from a reconstituted Northern Ireland Executive.”

The report into the data breach will be the subject of a Northern Ireland Affairs Committee follow-up evidence session on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Westminster committee will question the new PSNI chief constable Jon Boutcher, senior members of the Northern Ireland Policing Board and police officer and staff association representatives.

Policing board chair Deirdre Toner said: “As a board we welcome the detail of the report which provides a series of recommendations for making sure that information assurance and governance policies, procedures and practice within the PSNI meets national best practice going forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Whilst this review was commissioned to look specifically at PSNI systems and processes, it is evident this seminal report has lessons for policing services elsewhere.

"Indeed the wider criminal justice system and public sector organisations responsible for managing sets of personal and sensitive data will also take a keen interest in this report.”

Ms Toner said the board will take time to “fully digest and discuss the findings and the 37 recommendations” so that an action plan for implementation can be agreed.

“As a board we remain very mindful of the immense impact that this data breach had within the PSNI and all the officers and staff who were directly affected,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have and will continue to engage with all the staffing associations on this, and on the findings now published.”

Ms Toner also said she hopes confidence can be restored following the breach.