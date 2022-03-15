Renewed appeal for information and dashcam footage about fatal collision between pedestrian and a lorry

The incident which involved a pedestrian and a lorry happened in the Water Street/Castle Lane area close to the junction of Main Street at around 7.50pm

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police would like to speak to the driver of a dark coloured saloon car with a tow bar that drove down Water Street/ Castle Lane immediately prior to the collision and the driver of a dark coloured car with silver roof rails that stopped on Main Street just opposite the junction around the time of the collision.