Renewed appeal for information and dashcam footage about fatal collision between pedestrian and a lorry
Officers from the Collision Investigation Unit at Sprucefield are reissuing their appeal for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in Lisnaskea on Friday 4th March.
The incident which involved a pedestrian and a lorry happened in the Water Street/Castle Lane area close to the junction of Main Street at around 7.50pm
Police would like to speak to the driver of a dark coloured saloon car with a tow bar that drove down Water Street/ Castle Lane immediately prior to the collision and the driver of a dark coloured car with silver roof rails that stopped on Main Street just opposite the junction around the time of the collision.
The Collision Investigation Unit are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision or who may have dash-cam footage or other information that could help with enquiries to contact police quoting reference number 1639 of 04/03/2022.