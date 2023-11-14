Resident escapes injury in Holywood pipe bomb attack - but two pet dogs die in blaze - not believed to be linked to north Down drugs feud
Detective Sergeant Westbury said: “Just after 3.30am, we received a report of a house on fire in the Dunville Park area of the town.
“Officers attended along with colleagues from NIFRS and the fire was extinguished.
“The resident of the property thankfully escaped without injury; however extensive damage was caused and his two pet dogs sadly died in the blaze.
“This is being treated as arson and I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area or anyone with CCTV or doorbell footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 115 of 14/11/23.”
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://reporting.psni.police.uk/report/incident.
A number of lines of enquiry are ongoing into this incident – but it is not believed to be linked to a feud between rival groups in the area.