All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

Resident escapes injury in Holywood pipe bomb attack - but two pet dogs die in blaze - not believed to be linked to north Down drugs feud

Detectives are appealing for information following a petrol bomb attack on a residential property in Holywood in the early hours of this morning, Tuesday 14th November.
By Gemma Murray
Published 14th Nov 2023, 16:17 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 16:23 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Detective Sergeant Westbury said: “Just after 3.30am, we received a report of a house on fire in the Dunville Park area of the town.

“Officers attended along with colleagues from NIFRS and the fire was extinguished.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The resident of the property thankfully escaped without injury; however extensive damage was caused and his two pet dogs sadly died in the blaze.

Most Popular
NIFRSNIFRS
NIFRS

“This is being treated as arson and I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area or anyone with CCTV or doorbell footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 115 of 14/11/23.”

Read More
Large quantity of prescription and non-prescription medication seized along with...

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://reporting.psni.police.uk/report/incident.

A number of lines of enquiry are ongoing into this incident – but it is not believed to be linked to a feud between rival groups in the area.