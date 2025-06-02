Resident sustains forehead injuries after being assaulted in Dungannon home
Detective Sergeant Robinson said: “A report was received at around 7.30pm that the male occupant of a property in the Oaks Avenue area of the town sustained injury to his forehead, after a man armed with a knife entered the house and assaulted him.
“He was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.
“The suspect, who is aged in his 40s, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary with intent to commit grievous bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, and wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.
“He remains in police custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.
“Detectives are continuing to appeal to anyone who might have any information which could assist our enquiries into this incident to get in touch.
“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1400 of 01/06/25.”
You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org