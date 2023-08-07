Reward for information offered after dogs found dead in Aughnacloy lake increased to £1,000

The USPCA said the two German Shepherd dogs were tied together and weighed down with a dumbbell in a lough near Aughnacloy on Friday evening. The animal welfare charity is appealing to members of the public with any information to come forward immediately and alert the PSNI. A £1,000 reward has been offered for information leading to a successful conviction/convictions.

USPCA chief executive, Nora Smith, described a "horrific sickening case of animal cruelty". "We are appalled to see such barbaric abuse," she said. "We cannot comprehend the motives of anyone who can carry out such brutal attacks against vulnerable animals like this.

"Unfortunately, this is a stark reminder of the many challenges we are facing with regards to animal welfare in Northern Ireland. "We are encouraging anyone with information that may assist the PSNI in their investigation to contact them on the 101 number."

Carricklongfield Road area Aughnacloy

A police spokesperson said they received a report around the incident at a lake in the Carricklongfield Road area of Aughnacloy. The PSNI said a post-mortem examination will be carried out and they were in touch with the local dog warden.

"Officers received a report that the dogs were found weighted down in the water shortly after 7pm on Friday August 4," a spokesperson said. "The dogs were removed from the lake and have been taken to a vet where a post-mortem will be carried out in due course. We are engaging with the local dog warden.