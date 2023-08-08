Road closures in place as security services attend the scene of the discovery of a suspicious device
Police are currently at the scene of a security alert in the Rossnareen Park area of west Belfast following the discovery of a suspicious device.
By Michael Cousins
Published 8th Aug 2023, 14:56 BST- 1 min read
Police ahve reported that road closures are in place at the Shaws Road junctions with Lenadoon Avenue and Rossnareen Road, and the Rossnareen Park junction with Rossnareen Avenue in Belfast.
They advise that members of the public, including motorists, should avoid the area.
A further update will be provided when available