Roads closure and cordons lifted after ATO carry out controlled explosion on unexploded World War II shell

A security alert in Magilligan has now ended.
By Gemma Murray
Published 27th Feb 2024, 07:37 GMT
Updated 27th Feb 2024, 12:34 GMT
In a statement, Inspector Burns said: “Police attended a report of what is believed to have been the discovery of a historic piece of munition in the Point Road area shortly before 6pm yesterday, Monday 26th February.

“A road closure and cordons were in place as officers attended the scene overnight.

“Ammunition Technical Officers (ATO) today, Tuesday, attended the scene, and carried out a controlled explosion on the device, which following examination, was declared to be an unexploded World War II shell.

“The area has now re-opened to motorists and members of the public, with all cordons having been lifted.

“We would like to thank the public for their patience and cooperation during this time.”