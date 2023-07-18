Roscommon man accused of stealing Twelfth road signs and other offences must stay in custody says judge

Court report

Gerard Harrington allegedly lifted the traffic markings after taking a woman’s car across the border without her permission.

The 52-year-old was refused bail on charges of theft, handling a Volkswagen Touran stolen in the Republic of Ireland, having no driving licence and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

Harrington, of Marion Road in Boyle, Co Roscommon, was arrested last week over alleged motoring offences at Annadale Embankment in Belfast. One of the charges also states that he stole road signs valued at £400 on July 12.

At Belfast Magistrates’ Court today a defence barrister said Harrington maintains he was in a relationship with the woman and had consent to take her car.

Michael Boyd said: “On his account they knew each other, which would explain how he came to be in possession of the keys.”

Police countered that the alleged victim was only aware of Harrington through them both living in the same small town. “They would say hello to each other but she says they have never had any sort of relationship,” a PSNI constable told the court.

“She believes he found keys that she lost, knew the car was hers (and took it to the north).”

Denying bail, District Judge Ted Magill expressed uncertainty about Harrington’s reasons for being in Northern Ireland. “He (allegedly) lifted road signs and I don’t know what that’s about,” Mr Magill added.