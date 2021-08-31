RUC memorials ‘not being taken away’ from South Armagh say police

RUC memorial plaques in Strand Road were moved without consultation to a room used for photocopying in 2016

Superintendent Norman Haslett described the memorial tablets, in an area where 30 members of the Royal Ulster Constabulary were murdered during the Troubles, as an “emotive and sensitive issue”.

Supt Haslett said he is mindful of the upset caused when three marble plaques were moved from public view at Strand Road station in Londonderry to an upstairs room used for photocopying.

Speaking to the News Letter following the launch of the South Armagh policing review report on Tuesday, he said police will take time to consider what to do with any memorials removed from either Crossmaglen or Newtownhamilton once a final decision hs been made on the future of those stations.

“It is a really, really emotive and sensitive issue,” Supt Haslett said.

“There is a loss there and it is a loss we will have to consider. We will have to take our time. We are not talking about taking away memorials in police stations. Discussion are ongoing about where they are sited – where people can go to reflect.”

The review report recommends exploring the relocation of memorials to “an agreed space in the station away from public locations and main thoroughfares”.

While the report also notes this to be a “sensitive” issue, the review points out that such memorials are viewed differently by various communities.

“Memorials commemorating the past continue to have a profound impact on the police culture of today. This is particularly relevant for South Armagh where the level of police loss was great,” the team reported.

In April 2016 there was an outcry from the families of murdered police officers when a memorial to the fallen officers was re-sited at Strand Road.

At the time, Superintendent Mark McEwan said: “I understand the repositioning of these memorials may have offended some people, however it was never my intention to cause any distress or hurt and I wholeheartedly apologise for any distress this may have caused.”

The plaques were eventually returned to their original position on the ground floor, with a subsequent “rededication service”.

In a memo to staff, Supt McEwan appeared to explain that the plaques were moved so they would no longer be seen by the general public.

He said: “As the front inquiry office is still utilised by members of the public, the memorials have been moved to a new memorial area located outside the constable’s briefing room on the third floor.”

In 2013, police commanders in Banbridge sparked a similar outcry when they moved the station’s memorial from a stairwell visible from the ground floor, to one between the first and second floors.

