Sad news as body recovered this morning after search

Rescue teams from Northern Ireland have issued a statement revealing they recovered a body from a river this morning.

By Gemma Murray
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Foyle Search and Rescue said: "On the 24th of January, there was a report of someone entering the water.

"Our volunteers across all disciplines along with our colleagues in the Police Service of Northern Ireland , Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service , and Rescue 118 conducted an extensive search of the river.

"Unfortunately, we had the sad task of recovering a male from the river this morning.

"Our deepest condolences to his family and friends.”

They add numbers for charities -

Lifeline - 08088088000

Samaritans - 116123

Foyle search and rescue

CCIS - 02871262300

A statement from the PSNI added: "At around 8pm last night, Tuesday January 24, police received a report that a person was in the water, close to Craigavon Bridge in the city.

"Police and other emergency services responded and, during the early hours of this morning, Wednesday, 25th January, the body of a man was recovered from the water.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time."