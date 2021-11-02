Sammy Wilson strikes back at Sir Reg Empey: ‘He has not been a great strategist in the past...’

Sammy Wilson

It comes as Sir Reg savaged the DUP handling of Brexit afresh, saying that collapsing the Assembly as the DUP is threatening to do is far from a solution when it comes to defeating the Protocol.

Mr Wilson told the News Letter: “Since they [the UK government] seem to think the important thing is to keep the Good Friday Agreement institutions in place, then I think it’s right for Jeffrey to say: Look – unless you start behaving in a way which safeguards the Union, we’re not going to safeguard the institutions of the Belfast Agreement.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Reg has not been a great strategist in the past, don’t forget.

“It’s Reg who brought us the Good Friday Agreement, Reg who brought us the kind of institutions we have now with Sinn Fein in government, Reg who brought us a situation where terrorist prisoners were released, and the police force was decimated.

“I don’t think we ever take any lessons in strategy from Reg – especially since he seems willing to give even more succour to republicans by telling them how brilliant they are.”

(Sir Reg had said that republicans must be laughing at having the upper hand over unionists, see previous link).

Click here>>> Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and Jim Allister in war of words over NI Protocol deadline

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry