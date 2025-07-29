School opens to comfort pupils after Fermanagh horror shooting - Enniskillen Royal Grammar School posts tribute to tragic teenagers James and Sara Rutledge
James, 14, and 13-year-old Sara were killed along with their mother Vanessa Whyte in a horrific shooting at their home near Maguiresbridge, Co Fermanagh, last week.
Their father Ian Rutledge, who was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds after the incident last Wednesday morning, died in hospital on Monday. He has been widely identified as the prime suspect in what police have theorised was a triple murder and a suicide, and officers are not looking for any other suspects.
Today (29th) staff at Enniskillen Royal Grammar said the school community “continues to grieve together the tragic loss of our much loved and valued pupils James and Sara Rutledge and their mother Vanessa Whyte”.
The grammar, which has opened this week despite it being the school holidays to look after distraught pupils, has built a touching tribute to the two teenagers, featuring pictures of them individually with a single candle and school tie under each one, as well as group picture of their mother with her arms around them.
“We hold the Whyte, Rutledge and Hoy families in our thoughts and prayers,” stated staff, who also shared funeral arrangements for Vanessa, James and Sara “for any member of the school community who wishes and feels that they would like to attend”.
They added: “School remains open and senior teachers and pastoral staff are on hand this week to support our school community as we remember James and Sara, and celebrate their vibrant lives which they shared so generously with us.”
Vanessa, a 45-year-old government vet who had recently been promoted to the most senior veterinary position in Co Fermanagh, was originally from Co Clare in the Republic. This weekend she and her children will be laid to rest in her home village, Barefield.
A service of removal takes place in St Mary’s Church, Maguiresbridge, tomorrow at 11am. She, James and Sara will lie in repose together in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Barefield on Friday from 3pm until 7pm. Saturday at noon will see their requiem Mass, after which mother and children will be laid to rest together in Templemaley Cemetery.
People attending the service of removal and funeral mass are asked to wear bright and cheerful colours in their memory.
A death notice from funeral directors W T Morrison said the family had “tragically passed away at their home on Drummeer Road, Maguiresbridge”.
The notice described Vanessa as “a devoted mother, a loving and beloved daughter and sister and a loving and beloved daughter-in-law and sister-in-law”.
James was said to be “a much-loved son, brother, and grandson of Ernie and Helen Rutledge” and also “a cherished nephew of Julie and Richard Hoy and cousin to Daniel, Matthew and Emily”.
Similarly to her brother, Sara was described as “a dearly loved daughter, sister, and granddaughter of Ernie and Helen Rutledge” and “a treasured niece of Julie and Richard Hoy and cousin to Daniel, Matthew and Emily”.