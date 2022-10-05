Sean Fox murder: Funeral details not yet released

A post on O'Neills Funeral Directors says: "We regret to inform you on the passing of the the late Sean Fox.

"Passed away suddenly on 2nd October 2022 R.I.P.

"Beloved husband of Katrina, devoted father of Nathan and Megan, much loved son of John and Anne and cherished, brother of Nichola and Carrie. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul."

Sean Fox

It adds that his passing is "very deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, children, parents, sisters and entire family circle".

Yesterday a reward of up to £20,000 was offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those who killed Mr Fox in a social club in Belfast.

Detectives from the PSNI major investigation team probing the murder of 42-year-old Sean Fox in west Belfast on Sunday have released CCTV footage which shows two hooded individuals walking to the club where the shooting occurred.

Detective Superintendent Eamonn Corrigan said: “On Sunday afternoon, at around 2.25pm, two masked gunmen entered the Donegal Celtic Sports and Social Club on the Suffolk Road in west Belfast and made their way past several people.

“Sean Fox, who was a married father of two and a regular visitor to the club, was singled out as he sat enjoying a drink in a busy function room.

“He was shot multiple times by both gunmen.

“At one point, both gunmen stood over Sean, shooting him, as he collapsed to the floor.

“This was a calculated, planned, ruthless execution.

“It was carried out in broad daylight and in the presence of others.

“The gunmen arrived, carried out the murder and left the club in under a minute.