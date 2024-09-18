Second bomb alert at East Belfast GAA club pitches within less than three hours of earlier one

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​One bomb alert has followed another at an east Belfast GAA club.

​The PSNI closed Church Road to the south-eastern edge of Castlereagh on Tuesday evening, after a suspicious object was uncovered.

The army bomb disposal unit attended and declared the device at the playing fields “nothing untoward” shortly before noon on Wednesday.

Then, less than three hours later, the PSNI issued another bulletin about another security alert at the same location.

Police at the scene of a second security alert within hours in the Church Road area of east Belfast

"Police are currently at the scene of a security alert following the discovery of a suspicious object at playing fields in the Church Road area of east Belfast,” they said.

"Church Road has been closed between Manse Road and Ballygowan Road. Access to schools in the area from Manse Road.