Second bomb alert at East Belfast GAA club pitches within less than three hours of earlier one
The PSNI closed Church Road to the south-eastern edge of Castlereagh on Tuesday evening, after a suspicious object was uncovered.
The army bomb disposal unit attended and declared the device at the playing fields “nothing untoward” shortly before noon on Wednesday.
Then, less than three hours later, the PSNI issued another bulletin about another security alert at the same location.
"Police are currently at the scene of a security alert following the discovery of a suspicious object at playing fields in the Church Road area of east Belfast,” they said.
"Church Road has been closed between Manse Road and Ballygowan Road. Access to schools in the area from Manse Road.
"Members of the public are advised to avoid the area at this time. Further updates will be issued in due course.”