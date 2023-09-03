News you can trust since 1737
Second man arrested over stabbing in Castlederg

Police have made a second arrest after a stabbing in Co Tyrone left a man fighting for life.
By Jonathan McCambridge PA
Published 3rd Sep 2023, 14:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Sep 2023, 14:25 BST

Detectives have made a renewed appeal for information and witnesses following the attack in the Main Street area of Castlederg on Saturday.

The victim is in a critical condition after being repeatedly stabbed outside a bar in the town.

Police have made a second arrest after a stabbing in Co Tyrone left a man fighting for life. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire
A PSNI spokesperson said: “A 27-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and other offences has since been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries into the investigation.

“Meanwhile a second man, aged 28, was arrested on Saturday evening, September 2, on suspicion of a number of offences, including attempted murder.

“He remains in police custody at this time – assisting detectives with their enquiries.”

Anyone in the area at the time of the stabbing, or who may have caught dash-cam or mobile phone footage, is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference 127 of September 2 2023.