News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Meet the dad who is forced to live on a diet of Easter eggs
1 hour ago Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy
1 hour ago Virgin Media down for thousands of users across the UK
2 hours ago Woman dies during gastric band op in Turkey
12 hours ago Former Conservative party politician Nigel Lawson dies aged 91
17 hours ago Phillip Schofield’s brother Tim found guilty of sexually abusing boy

Second man charged after serious assault in city centre attack

Detectives investigating an assault in the Castle Street area of Belfast on Sunday morning, 2nd April have charged a second man to court.

By Gemma Murray
Published 4th Apr 2023, 09:47 BST- 1 min read

The 36-year-old has been charged with two counts of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.

He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court this morning (Tuesday 4th April).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Castle Street - Google maps.jpgCastle Street - Google maps.jpg
Castle Street - Google maps.jpg