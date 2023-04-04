Second man charged after serious assault in city centre attack
Detectives investigating an assault in the Castle Street area of Belfast on Sunday morning, 2nd April have charged a second man to court.
By Gemma Murray
Published 4th Apr 2023, 09:47 BST- 1 min read
The 36-year-old has been charged with two counts of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.
He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court this morning (Tuesday 4th April).
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.