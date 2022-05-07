Security alert ends in NI town - suspicious object declared a hoax - residents allowed to return to their homes

It has emerged that a suspicious object discovered in the area on Friday evening (May 6) has been examined by Ammunition Technical Officers and declared a hoax.

The object has been taken away for further examination.

All cordons have been lifted and residents who were evacuated from their homes have been able to return.

PSNI

Inspector Aaron Brown said: "First of all, I want to thank the local community for their patience and co-operation as we worked to make the scene safe.

"If anyone has information about this incident, please call police on 101, quoting reference number 1971 of 06/05/22. "