Security alert ends in NI town - suspicious object declared a hoax - residents allowed to return to their homes

It has emerged that a suspicious object discovered in the area on Friday evening (May 6) has been examined by Ammunition Technical Officers and declared a hoax.
The object has been taken away for further examination.
All cordons have been lifted and residents who were evacuated from their homes have been able to return.
Inspector Aaron Brown said: "First of all, I want to thank the local community for their patience and co-operation as we worked to make the scene safe.
"If anyone has information about this incident, please call police on 101, quoting reference number 1971 of 06/05/22. "
A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/