Security alert in Craigavon has ended after a number of residents evacuated from their homes
Inspector Nicholas Woods said: “Police attended the report of a suspicious object being found in the Meadowbrook area of Craigavon on Sunday afternoon, October 26.
"Officers attended, alongside Ammunition Technical Officers (ATO), who examined the device and removed it for further forensic examination.
“A number of local residents had to be evacuated from the area, and we thank them for their patience while this safety operation was carried out."
“We would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 761 26/10/25.
"Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”