Security alert: Road closed as overnight security alert continues to cause disruption

Police are currently at the scene of a security alert in the Firmount Crescent area of Holywood this morning, Wednesday December 27
By Michael Cousins
Published 27th Dec 2023, 10:34 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2023, 11:08 GMT
Inspector Rocks said: "We received a report at around 12.10am that a potential suspicious device was thrown at a house in the area, causing a small fire. Officers attended alongside colleagues from the NIFRS who extinguished the fire.

"Thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries or damage caused at this time.

"Three people were seen leaving the area on foot in the direction of Holywood along Old Holywood Road.

The scene at the Old Holywood Road, near Holywood, where it is closed between its junctions with Jacksons Road and Knocknagoney Road due to an ongoing incident.Picture by Matt Mackey / PressEyeThe scene at the Old Holywood Road, near Holywood, where it is closed between its junctions with Jacksons Road and Knocknagoney Road due to an ongoing incident.Picture by Matt Mackey / PressEye
The scene at the Old Holywood Road, near Holywood, where it is closed between its junctions with Jacksons Road and Knocknagoney Road due to an ongoing incident.Picture by Matt Mackey / PressEye

"Officers remain at the scene and we are asking members of the public to avoid the area. The Old Holywood Road remains closed between its junctions with Jacksons Road and Knocknagoney Road."

Inspector Rocks continued: "An investigation is underway and anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area or with any information which could assist with the investigation is asked to contact Police on 101, quoting reference number 21 of 27/12/23.

"A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."

