The man has now been named as Shane Whitla, who was 39-years-old and from Lurgan.Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: “Following a post mortem examination this morning, I can confirm that, sadly, Mr Whitla, died from gunshot wounds.“A 29-year-old man arrested in Lurgan last night as part of the investigation remains in custody at this time.”DCI John Caldwell continued: “Police remain at the scene, and the park is currently closed as we carry out our investigation. We’re extremely grateful to local people for their ongoing support, and I’m keen to reiterate our appeal for anyone with information to come forward.“Were you in the Lord Lurgan Park area of the town yesterday evening? Did you see the attack, or see or hear anything untoward? Please contact us with any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, on 101.”