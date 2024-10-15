Shannon McCann

A 26-year-old man arrested following the death of a woman in Randalstown at the weekend, has been released on bail whilst police conduct further enquiries and await the result of toxicology tests.

A post mortem has taken place and police now await the result of toxicology tests.

The young woman’s death was reported to police on Saturday 12th October.

The woman has been named locally as Shannon McCann who died in her home, on Main Street in the Co Antrim town.

The 26-year-old man has been arrested in relation to the incident on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A and class C drugs, preventing a lawful burial and perverting the course of justice.

Detective Inspector Lenaghan said: “Our enquiries into this tragic death are ongoing and I would ask anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the Main Street area of Randalstown between Wednesday 9th and the evening of Saturday 12th October, to contact detectives in Antrim on 101, quoting reference number 1644 12/10/24.

"A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

Tributes have poured in for the young mother including: ‘Beautiful Shannon taken too soon and so young. We love you and will miss you so much. Rest in peace’, ‘Absolutely heart broken Gorgeous girl in side and out...thoughts and prayers are with Michelle, the kids, Pheonix, Eamon and the whole family at this difficult time.

GBNF Fly high Shannon, please give your wee daughter, mum, dad and your brother and sisters the strength they need at this time.

Sleep tight Angel’ and ‘Sorry to hear about Shannon my thoughts are with Eamonn her family and friends at this difficult time RIP Shannon gone to soon’.

Other tributes on social media say: “Rest easy Shannon thinking of all Shannon’s family and friends at this difficult time never forget the days of us running about”, “So very sad...may you be at peace now shannon your struggles are over...my thoughts and prayers are with eamonn...and family through their pain once again.. shannon may you rest easy” and “Sweet dreams shannon… , thinking of you loads gorgeous girl!! U had so much ahead of you… may you rest in peace… thinking of your family through this awful time”.

A tribute from her former school, St Benedict's College, Randalstown, said: “St. Benedict’s College community is saddened to hear of the passing of former student, Shannon McCann.

"We send our deepest sympathies to her family and friends at this sad time. May her gentle soul Rest In Peace.”

Meanwhile a death notice for Shannon McCann on Funeral Times says: ‘Shannon Jennifer Louise McCANN died on 12th October 2024 suddenly at home, Main Street, Randalstown.

‘Beloved mother of Phoenix, dearly beloved daughter of Eamonn and Michelle, much loved sister of Annabelle, Sam, Ella and Ava.

‘A Service of Thanksgiving for Shannon’s life will be held in Bairds Funeral Home, Antrim on Thursday 17th October at 12noon and afterwards to Sixmile Cemetery.

‘Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired made payable by cheque to Mid Antrim Animal Sanctuary c/o Bairds of Antrim, 71 Church Street, Antrim BT41 4BE or visit www.bairdsfuneralservice.com to donate online.

‘Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her father, mother, brother, sisters and entire family circle.’