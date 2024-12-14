Shocking figures show 20 PSNI officers injured in the line of duty during 24 hour period - one of the injured officers involved in five prior police vehicle rammings

Twenty police officers were injured over a 24-hour period in Northern Ireland.

Police Superintendent Rosie Thompson said: “Between Friday evening, 13th December and Saturday morning, 14th December the officers were injured while on duty – some of whom sustained serious injuries that required medical treatment.

“Two officers were injured as a result of a deliberate patrol vehicle ramming in the Concession Road area of Crossmaglen after a white VW Golf attempted to put the patrol car off the road.

“Shockingly, one of the injured officers has been involved in five prior police vehicle rammings.

A damaged police vehicle. File image. Picture Pacemaker Press

“This latest report comes after the Police Service revealed a total of 58 police officers have been injured as a result of similar incidents this year.

“Both officers were left extremely shaken by what happened and were unable to remain on duty.

The patrol vehicle is now not road worthy – and the suspect vehicle has since been recovered in the South of Ireland with enquiries continuing.

“An officer is also being treated for a serious thumb injury after being assaulted while responding to a disturbance in the Newry area.

He was also kicked by the suspect who has since been charged to appear before court.

“Another Newry-based officer sustained a suspected broken nose and his three colleagues were injured while responding to a domestic-related report in the Mountnorris area of South Armagh.

“These officers were spat at and sustained limb injuries when attempting to effect an arrest.

“Meanwhile, four officers sustained minor injuries across the Craigavon area whilst responding to two separate reports.

“In the Derrygonnelly area of Fermanagh, four officers were injured after a man became aggressive while being placed into a call van.”

Superintendent Thompson continued: “Meanwhile, in Derry/Londonderry three officers were assaulted after stopping a man who was suspected of being involved in a previous assault.

“While being arrested he violently kicked out at the officers – injuring them to their chest, chin and lower body.

“In the north Belfast area, officers were responding to a report of an assault at licensed premises when the suspect lunged towards an officer in an attempt to head-butt him – he also shouted offensive language.

“Officers were responding to a domestic-related report in the west Belfast area when an officer was struck to his chest.

“We will investigate these shameful and unacceptable attacks rigorously. These are just some of the examples to highlight the risks our officers face every day.

“Our officers are here to help, and respond to calls assisting people, keeping them safe.