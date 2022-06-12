Shop staff left shaken as man armed with knife steals cash and cigarettes

Detectives in East Belfast have urged witnesses to the armed robbery, which took place on the Belmont Road yesterday afternoon, to contact them.

Detective Sergeant McVeagh said: “Police received a report just after 5pm that a man had entered a shop holding a large kitchen knife in his right hand. The suspect then proceeded to take cash from two tills. The suspect then left the shop holding a large plastic bag filled with a quantity of cigarettes.

“Two members of staff who were working at the time the incident took place were left shaken by their ordeal.

PSNI

“The suspect is described as being of heavy build, he was wearing a dark coloured hooded top, yellow gloves and dark shorts with three stripes down the side.

“Our investigation is now underway and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area or who may have noticed any suspicious activity at the time the incident took place to contact 101 quoting reference number 1275 11/06/22.”