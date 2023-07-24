Shots fired at residential property in Belfast as two persons escape injury

Inspector Reynolds said: “Shortly after 10.40pm yesterday, Sunday 23rd July, officers received and responded to a report that shots had been fired at a property in the Broom Park Heights area.

“Two people were inside at the time of the incident, but were not injured. “Police remain at the scene, and our enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident.

“We would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area, or who may have doorbell or mobile recordings, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1909 of 23/07/23.”

Police are appealing for information in relation to a report of a number of shots being fired at a residential property