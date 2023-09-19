Simon Byrne quits as director of RUC / PSNI benevolent fund after leaving chief constable post
His resignation as a director of the not-for-profit company / charity comes after he quit as leader of the PSNI following the massive security breach which saw details of the force's officers accidentally made public.
His resignation from the benevolent fund follows a pattern; his predecessors George Hamilton and Matt Baggott also served as directors during their terms as chief constable and quit upon resigning.
The fund says it provides "emergency assistance to those in financial hardship", as well as funding for rehabilitation.
It is based at Garnerville Road in east Belfast, and is separate from the RUC George Cross Foundation, which exists to honour those officers hurt and killed during the Troubles and which is based at Knock Road.