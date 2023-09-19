Simon Byrne quits as director of RUC / PSNI benevolent fund after leaving chief constable post

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

His resignation as a director of the not-for-profit company / charity comes after he quit as leader of the PSNI following the massive security breach which saw details of the force's officers accidentally made public.

His resignation from the benevolent fund follows a pattern; his predecessors George Hamilton and Matt Baggott also served as directors during their terms as chief constable and quit upon resigning.

The fund says it provides "emergency assistance to those in financial hardship", as well as funding for rehabilitation.

