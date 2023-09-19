Doug Beattie says rumours of Windsor Framework power-grab 'vindicate my calls for revival of Stormont'
Doug Beattie was responding to reports that, with Stormont still adrift, the UK government intends to take a more hands-on role in enforcing the Windsor Framework.
It is not clear exactly what the nature of these plans is, though Alliance MLA Eoin Tennyson has claimed some of his party colleagues were briefed on them last week.
“This announcement that the United Kingdom government plans to ‘syphon off’ aspects of the Windsor Framework to a ‘direct rule’ process is the final proof that our call for the restoration of devolved government is the right one," he said.
“The noises made over the last 16 months that, by keeping the Assembly down, the Windsor Framework or its Protocol predecessor would be re-written, have been proven wrong.
"Clearly, the only way to challenge the Framework and maximise its opportunities is by restoring devolved government and making our case for change."
However, he also made reference to the fact that a full picture has yet to emerge of the UK government's proposals, adding that, once it does, "the devil will be in the detail".
Mr Beattie also said that the current predicament was a result of "a Brexit we said would negatively impact Northern Ireland and endanger our place in the Union".
In 2016, the UUP party executive decreed that "on balance Northern Ireland is better remaining in the European Union", although "the party respects that individual members may vote for withdrawal".
After the referendum, then-leader Steve Aiken said: "The people have spoken in the referendum.
"We now need to get on with it. We support Theresa May in getting the best deal for Britain [in Brexit negotiations] and our position is to get the best deal for Northern Ireland."
In 2021, Mr Beattie was joint signatory (along with the leaders of the TUV, PUP, and DUP) to a joint declaration which stated: “We, the undersigned Unionist political leaders, affirm our opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol, its mechanisms and structures and reaffirm our unalterable position that the Protocol must be rejected and replaced by arrangements which fully respect Northern Ireland’s position as a constituent and integral part of the United Kingdom."