Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald defends meeting Hamas leadership in 2018

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald has defended meeting with the Hamas leadership a number of years ago, saying that talking to all sides was the “correct” approach.
By Press Association
Published 9th Oct 2023, 14:55 BST- 1 min read
Sinn Fein's Mary Lou McDonald. Photo Colm Lenaghan/PacemakerSinn Fein's Mary Lou McDonald. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker
Ireland’s main opposition leader condemned the militants’ attack on Saturday, which saw Israeli civilians killed and taken hostage.

“The targeting of civilians and the taking of hostages is to be condemned outright,” she told RTE’s News At One programme, adding that it was a breach of international law. “…Scenes where a lot of young people were out enjoying themselves and to meet with such a violent and traumatic death is just truly horrific, and I understand perfectly the sense of trauma that’s been expressed.”

Asked whether she had met with the Hamas leadership, she said “I have been to the West Bank and I have met with everybody.”

After confirming that this included Hamas, she said “that’s the correct way to approach this. We should know in Ireland, if you are serious about achieving a ceasefire, which is necessary, a path to peace and respect for international law in a conflict situation, you meet and talk to everybody. That’s the only way you can find a pathway forward.”

Ms McDonald visited the West Bank for several days in December 2018.