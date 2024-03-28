Six cars have been damaged in a suspected arson attack at a business in Finaghy, south Belfast.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The incident happened at a commercial premises in the Diamond Gardens area in the early hours of Thursday.

Officers received a report that at around 1am an accelerant had been poured over the fence of a garage yard in the area and set alight.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PSNI are investigating

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This caused damage to six cars inside the yard and the fence at the property.

Police said an investigation had been launched.