Six cars have been damaged in a suspected arson attack at a business in Finaghy, south Belfast.
By David Young, PA
Published 28th Mar 2024, 10:41 GMT
The incident happened at a commercial premises in the Diamond Gardens area in the early hours of Thursday.

Officers received a report that at around 1am an accelerant had been poured over the fence of a garage yard in the area and set alight.

PSNI are investigatingPSNI are investigating
This caused damage to six cars inside the yard and the fence at the property.

Police said an investigation had been launched.

Officers have appealed for anyone who noticed suspicious activity in the area or who has information about the incident to come forward.