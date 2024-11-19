Somalian asylum seeker sexually assaulted a pregnant nurse and a policewoman

Court report

​​A Somalian asylum seeker who sexually assaulted a pregnant nurse and a policewoman has been given a six months prison term and put on the Sex Offenders' Register for seven years.

The 23-year-old sexually assaulted a policewoman in Antrim PSNI Station after being arrested for sexually assaulting a nurse at the Causeway Hospital in Coleraine.

Abdullahi Hidig Salaad, with an address listed as Cromore Court in Coleraine, committed offences on November 29 this year.

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, police attended the hospital where a nurse said she had attended work for a training course and whilst speaking to a receptionist at the Emergency Department the defendant approached from behind and "grabbed her buttocks and groped her".

When arrested and taken to Antrim Police Station, a policewoman had gone to a room to interview the defendant and Salaad put his hand on her waist, pulled her towards him and moved his hand "towards her buttocks and reached across her body with his other arm, grabbing her by the right breast. She had to move her upper body down and away from the defendant as she was frightened that he was going to try and kiss her".

The defendant admitted the hospital incident saying he was "mentally unwell" but said he did not remember the assault on the PSNI woman but was apologetic for his actions.

A defence lawyer told an earlier hearing the defendant is originally from Somalia and had been claiming "asylum" in Northern Ireland.

Back at court on Tuesday, the defendant, who had no previous convictions, had the assistance of a Somalia language interpreter.

A defence barrister said the defendant had been suffering from hallucinations and "voices were telling him to act in such a way were he has assaulted these individuals" but he is now on medication.

The lawyer said the defendant had been at the hospital after he had consumed alcohol and illicit substances.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "These are very serous charges. The sexual assault of a police officer and a nurse will not be tolerated by this court. Even though the defendant had a clear record and entered a plea of guilty I am satisfied the custody threshold is crossed".