St Patrick’s Day Belfast: no major disorder but seven arrests

Police also seized 1,600 items of alcohol during what one senior officer described as a “proactive and visible” policing operation.

Apart from the parade through Belfast city centre, the main area where revellers congregated was in the Holylands area in the south of the city.

Chief Inspector Gavin Kirkpatrick said: “We had a proactive and visible policing operation with our partner organisations was in place.

Police, city council and university staff in the Holylands area of south Belfast on St Patrick's Day 2022. Photo: Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

“A total of seven arrests were made in and around the city centre and Holyland. The arrests were for a range of public order offences such as disorderly behaviour and assault, including assaults on police.

“There was also one Community Resolution Notice (CRN) issued, one Penalty Notice for Disorder (PND) and three people reported to the PPS.

“While the majority of people celebrating in the city did so in a good-natured and respectful fashion unfortunately, some did not heed our message to act and drink responsibly. In fact, the majority of those arrested were under the influence of alcohol with a total of 1,600 units of alcohol seized at various locations over the course of the day.”

C/Insp Kirkpatrick said police will continue to work with staff from Belfast City Council and the universities, with “additional resources dedicated to the Holyland during the coming days”.

The statement added: “Once again, I want to reiterate our message, that the Holyland area of south Belfast is a residential area – NOT a party or nightlife destination.

“Once again, we have seen how overindulgence in alcohol has led some people to act in a way they would never do when sober.

“This can lead to assaults, damage to property, annoyance to others and ultimately, arrest. This behaviour will not be tolerated.”

