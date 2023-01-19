Stepdad given life sentence for murder of little girl 'facing justice he deserves', say NSPCC

A mother and her husband have denied abusing and murdering an “innocent and beautiful” five-year old girl.Nadia Zofia Kalinowska died after sustaining injuries at her home at Fernagh Drive, Newtownabbey, County Antrim in December 2019.Her mother Aleksandra Wahab, 28, and 34-year-old stepfather, Abdul Wahab, went on trial in Belfast on Wednesday.The court heard Nadia’s injuries included a fractured skull and laceration to her liver.Prosecution lawyer Liam McCollum KC told Belfast Crown Court that the girl had been subjected to a “campaign of child abuse” and that “a beautiful and innocent five-year-old child was tortured and killed in a place where she should have felt safe and secure”.The couple deny murder and other alleged offences of child cruelty and of causing Nadia grievous bodily harm with intent.