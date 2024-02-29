Ardkill Road Londonderry

A PSNI statement says the arrest is part of an investigation by detectives into a report shots were fired at a house on Ardkill Road on the evening of Saturday 6th January.

As part of the investigation a man, aged 60 years old, was arrested in the Londonderry area this morning, Thursday 29th February, on suspicion of attempted murder and he remains in custody at this time.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Renewing an appeal for information, Detective Inspector Wilson said: "On the evening of Saturday 6th January, police received a report that three shots had been fired through a window of a house at around 9.15pm, narrowly missing a male who was in the house at the time.

"Three other people were also inside the house at the time of the incident. Fortunately, no-one was physically injured, however, this terrifying incident has left all those impacted extremely distressed.

“I am again appealing to anyone who was in the Ardmore area at around the time of the shooting and saw anything suspicious, or has information, to get in touch with us.

“Our appeal also extends to anyone who has dash cam or doorbell footage."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad