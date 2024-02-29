Suspect arrested in attempted murder probe after three shots had been fired through window of home which narrowly missing a man
A PSNI statement says the arrest is part of an investigation by detectives into a report shots were fired at a house on Ardkill Road on the evening of Saturday 6th January.
As part of the investigation a man, aged 60 years old, was arrested in the Londonderry area this morning, Thursday 29th February, on suspicion of attempted murder and he remains in custody at this time.
Renewing an appeal for information, Detective Inspector Wilson said: "On the evening of Saturday 6th January, police received a report that three shots had been fired through a window of a house at around 9.15pm, narrowly missing a male who was in the house at the time.
"Three other people were also inside the house at the time of the incident. Fortunately, no-one was physically injured, however, this terrifying incident has left all those impacted extremely distressed.
“I am again appealing to anyone who was in the Ardmore area at around the time of the shooting and saw anything suspicious, or has information, to get in touch with us.
“Our appeal also extends to anyone who has dash cam or doorbell footage."
The number to call with information is 101, quoting reference 1536 06/01/24 or make a report online via https://www.psni.police.uk/report or Crimestoppers which can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.