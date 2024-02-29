Met Office forecasts snow today in parts of Northern Ireland with more to fall on Friday
and live on Freeview channel 276
They add that eastern counties will be ‘largely dry this morning’ but there will be ‘brisk winds along the north coast’ and a ‘maximum temperature 8 °C’.
And, the meteorologists say, the Northern Ireland public will see ‘any showers soon dying out this evening.
They add that ‘thickening cloud will bring some rain and snow into the south during the early hours, but remaining dry elsewhere’.
There will be a minimum temperature of 2 °C.
Meanwhile, Friday the Met Office say will have ‘rain and snow across the south at first’ but ‘it will be a cold and dry day with some brightness’
They forecast a maximum temperature of 7 °C.
And the outlook for Saturday to Monday is: “Rather cloudy with showers on Saturday. Sunday will be dry with some brightness. Early rain on Monday then bright and mainly dry”.