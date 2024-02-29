All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

Met Office forecasts snow today in parts of Northern Ireland with more to fall on Friday

Today will see some ‘bright or sunny spells and scattered showers, these becoming more widespread and occasionally wintry through this afternoon’, according to the Met Office.
By Gemma Murray
Published 29th Feb 2024, 07:22 GMT
Updated 29th Feb 2024, 08:10 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Read More
Met Office warning on potential snow in Northern Ireland later this week and thi...

They add that eastern counties will be ‘largely dry this morning’ but there will be ‘brisk winds along the north coast’ and a ‘maximum temperature 8 °C’.

And, the meteorologists say, the Northern Ireland public will see ‘any showers soon dying out this evening.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They add that ‘thickening cloud will bring some rain and snow into the south during the early hours, but remaining dry elsewhere’.

There will be a minimum temperature of 2 °C.

Meanwhile, Friday the Met Office say will have ‘rain and snow across the south at first’ but ‘it will be a cold and dry day with some brightness’

They forecast a maximum temperature of 7 °C.

And the outlook for Saturday to Monday is: “Rather cloudy with showers on Saturday. Sunday will be dry with some brightness. Early rain on Monday then bright and mainly dry”.

Related topics:Met OfficeNorthern Ireland