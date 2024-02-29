Met Office forecasts snow today in parts of Northern Ireland with more to fall on Friday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

They add that eastern counties will be ‘largely dry this morning’ but there will be ‘brisk winds along the north coast’ and a ‘maximum temperature 8 °C’.

And, the meteorologists say, the Northern Ireland public will see ‘any showers soon dying out this evening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They add that ‘thickening cloud will bring some rain and snow into the south during the early hours, but remaining dry elsewhere’.

There will be a minimum temperature of 2 °C.

Meanwhile, Friday the Met Office say will have ‘rain and snow across the south at first’ but ‘it will be a cold and dry day with some brightness’

They forecast a maximum temperature of 7 °C.