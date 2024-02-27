Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a statement a Met Office spokesman, Stephen Dixon said: “In what will be a largely cool, wet and windy week for Northern Ireland, there is a chance of some wintry showers later this week, though details are still being determined.

“A band of rain on Friday from the west could turn to snow over high ground in Northern Ireland, though significant and disruptive accumulations in the area are looking unlikely in the current forecast.”

Meanwhile today, according to the Met Office will remain “cloudy with outbreaks of rain” becoming “light and patchy then clearing to bright spells and showers by midday”.

The forecasters say that “showers become isolated and confined to northern parts in the afternoon. Maximum temperature 9 °C”.

And tonight will be “a mainly dry night with clear spells” whilst “cloud will build from the west later, followed by outbreaks of rain, occasionally heavy, spreading east towards morning”. They forecast a minimum temperature 2 °C.

And tomorrow, (Wednesday) will bring “cloud and outbreaks of locally heavy rain” continuing east through the morning then becoming patchy and light for a time in the afternoon before further outbreaks spread east later. There will be a maximum temperature 12 °C.

