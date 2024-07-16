Suspected Class B drugs with a street value of £125,000 found after property search in the Aughnacloy area

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have seized suspected Class B drugs with an estimated street value of £125,000 following a search at a property in the Aughnacloy area yesterday morning, Monday 15th July.

Detective Inspector Ryan said: “Local Policing Team officers conducted a search of an outbuilding, where they located a large number of plants.

“An extensive system of equipment used for the cultivation, drying, and storage of the drugs was also located.

“This is a significant discovery, and removes an estimated £125,000 worth of cannabis destined for our streets from the illegal supply chain.

“Our investigation into this incident is ongoing, and I would appeal to any member of the public who might have any information which could assist to get in touch.

“Please contact the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 331 of 15/07/24. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

Detective Inspector Ryan added: "Targeting drugs supply is a priority for Mid Ulster district police.